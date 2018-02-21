The Valentine’s Day shooting in a Florida high school, where police say a former student walked through a building firing an AR-15 assault rifle and killed 17 people, has led to hard questions from survivors and victims’ families about gun laws and school safety.

Killed in the attack at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland were 14 students and three staff members. Police arrested the accused, Nikolas Cruz, 19, who has been charged with 17 counts of murder and has yet to enter a plea.

Surviving students have reached out to other students across the country, organizing a March for Our Lives on March 24 in Washington, D.C., and elsewhere across the country “to demand that their lives and safety become a priority and that we end gun violence and mass shootings in our schools today,” according to the event website.

After speaking to state legislators with fellow Stoneman Douglas classmates in Florida’s capital of Tallahassee on Tuesday, one of those organizers, 18-year-old Emma Gonzalez, will join other students for a CNN Town Hall meeting to be broadcast Wednesday (9 p.m. ET).

“This is the worst thing that has ever happened to us,” Gonzalez tells PEOPLE about the tragedy. “We’re taking care of business the only way that we know how.”

Here are five things to know about happened and what lies ahead:

1. The Suspect Sounded the Fire Alarm Before the Shooting

When a fire alarm sounded near the end of school on Feb. 14, students and staff initially thought it was a drill like one earlier in the day. “Everybody was like, ‘this again?’,” student Lauren Hogg, 14, tells PEOPLE. “Kids kind of thought it was a joke, ‘ha ha,’ a Valentine’s Day prank.”

But Hogg says she soon realized that the quick shift to “code red” urgently voiced by school staff — signaling an active shooter — was all too real.

“All I could see were people running and screaming and the look in their eyes,” she says. “It was terrifying. We are just kids; we shouldn’t have to know what this feels like. My friends who were next to me said they heard gunshots.”

Police said the suspect rode an Uber to the school, arriving at 2:19 p.m., and made his way inside the campus compound, allegedly firing into four classrooms on the first floor before moving to the second and third floors while students and others raced to protect themselves behind locked doors and inside closets.

The shooter then dropped his weapon and mingled with the exodus of fleeing students. After leaving the campus he went to a Walmart and then bought a drink at a Subway. He also stopped at a McDonald’s before he was apprehended walking down a residential street at 3:41 p.m., police said.

Stoneman Douglas High School students Joe Raedle/Getty

In the initial panic, students who had either seen the shooter or quickly texted with others identified Cruz as the suspect. School district officials later said the suspect had been expelled from the school last year for disciplinary reasons.

2. No Date Has Been Set for Resumption of Classes

Broward County Public Schools — the nation’s sixth largest district — said the school would remain closed through Wednesday. “The goal is to allow staff to return to the campus by the end of the week,” the district said in a news release.

No date has been announced for the return of students or the resumption of classes.

The campus, opened in 1990, is named for famed author and environmental activist Marjory Stoneman Douglas, whose 1947 book The Everglades: River of Grass, first made the case for protecting the unique South Florida natural resource that later was incorporated into a national park.

It serves grades 9 through 12, with an enrollment of about 3,000 students. The shooting was limited to the freshman building, which is one of several on the grounds.

3. Suspect’s Lawyer Says, ‘Everyone Knows He’s Guilty’

The suspect has appeared in court twice since his arrest but has not yet entered a formal plea. He is being held without bond at the main Broward County jail in Fort Lauderdale.

State Attorney Michael J. Satz said in a statement that his office had not decided whether to seek the death penalty.

“This certainly is the type of case the death penalty was designed for,” his statement read. “This was a highly calculated and premeditated murder of 17 people and the attempted murder of everyone at the school.”

The office of Howard Finkelstein, the Broward County public defender, which is representing the suspect, has proposed a guilty plea on his behalf if prosecutors would agree to a life sentence without parole, The New York Times reports.

“Everybody knows he is guilty,” Finkelstein said. “What we are saying is, let’s put him away for life. We are not saying the death penalty is not justified; we are saying, let’s not put this community through the trauma and pain of a trial knowing that, three years down the road, one juror could keep him from being put to death.”

4. A Local Education Nonprofit Created a GoFundMe Account to Support Victims and Their Families

The panic of parents and others was palpable as they awaited word on loved ones after news of the shooting broke on Wednesday.

Leanne Crowell, 40, received a text from her daughter Morgan, 16, saying she was safe, but still hadn’t reached her 14-year-old son, Aaron, when she raced to Broward North hospital and encountered chaos.

A Feb. 15 vigil honoring the victims of the shooting Saul Martinez/The New York Times/REDUX

“It wasn’t just parents who showed up,” she tells PEOPLE. “Aunts and uncles and grandparents were everywhere, because no one knew where their kids were, so they’d call family to help look. I sat on the waiting room floor and had already decided to check the morgue if I couldn’t find Aaron at the hospital.”

When she learned her kids were at a nearby park, “I actually ran there on foot,” she says. “I held them so tight and we just cried. That night I checked on the kids like 10 times while they slept.”

The school district has set up a Family Assistance Center offering counseling and other assistance through Friday.

A GoFundMe account created through the Broward Education Foundation, a 501(c)3 nonprofit that supports the school district, was set up to collect funds to assist victims and their families.

Emma Gonzalez RHONA WISE/AFP/Getty

5. Student Survivors are Focusing Their Grief to Demand Change

Three days after the massacre, Gonzalez stood at the podium at a gun-control rally in Fort Lauderdale and turned her grief into a galvanizing cry for change. Her anti-gun speech went viral, instantly making her “Twitter-famous,” she told PEOPLE, and placing her at the center of the conversation on the issue.

With fellow Stoneman Douglas students Cameron Kasky, David Hogg, Alex Wind and Jaclyn Corin, Gonzalez launched the March 24 March for Our Lives, “led by students across the country who will no longer risk their lives waiting for someone else to take action to stop the epidemic of mass school shootings,” according to the effort’s online mission statement.

Already teens inspired by their efforts organized a “lie-in” protest in front of the White House to demand policymakers in Washington change gun laws to keep kids safe.

The students aren’t advocating taking guns away, Kasky, 17, whose father is a police officer, tells PEOPLE. “But you don’t need an AR-15 to keep a bear or a burglar out of your house.”

• With reporting by ELAINE ARADILLAS