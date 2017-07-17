Then and Now: People Crime Covers

Robert Chambers: The 'Preppy Murder Case' — April 11, 1988

It was a shocking crime that first made headlines in New York City – In August 1986, 18-year-old Jennifer Levin was found by a cyclist in Central Park. She had been strangled. Arrested for the crime: Robert Chambers, a handsome 20-year-old who had attended several prep schools and spent a semester at Boston University.

The case was soon dubbed “The Preppy Murder” and became a daily fixture in newspapers and on tabloid television.

Chambers was charged with two counts of manslaughter. His defense argued that Levin’s death had occurred during “rough sex.”

After the jury deadlocked, Chambers pleaded guilty to manslaughter and was sentenced to 5 to 15 years in prison. He was released in 2003 – but soon found himself in trouble again when he was arrested for selling drugs out of his New York apartment.

In 2008, he was sentenced to 19 years in jail. His earliest release date from prison is Jan. 25, 2024.