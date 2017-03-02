Pennsylvania Woman Allegedly Kills Her Husband and Sends Picture of His Body to a Friend

A Pennsylvania woman was arrested and charged with allegedly killing her husband on Monday night after originally claiming he shot himself.

According to TribLive, Teresa Drum, 38, allegedly only called 911 after she sent a picture of her husband’s dead body to a friend, and took a shower to “rinse off.”

During the 911 call, Drum claimed her husband had shot himself after an argument over whether she had drunk his last beer, according to PennLive.

When police arrived at the scene, they found Drum Sr. in the bedroom with a gun in his hand, according to WTAE. However, once his wife showed paramedics the picture she had taken, they saw that the victim was not holding a gun in the photo, WTAE reports.

“Anytime you see something of that nature, where crucial evidence is moved, and you have inconsistent statements and discrepancies, it’s cause for concern,” Frazer Township Police Chief Terry Kuhns told WTAE.

Later, while under questioning, Drum allegedly told officials she and her husband had fought over a burnt casserole, which led to insults and cursing, TribLive reports.

Allegheny County Police charged Drum with criminal homicide for the death of Dennis Drum Sr., 42, and is being held without bail, TribLive reports.