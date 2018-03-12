Mom of Pa. Teen Girl Who Vanished With 45-Year-Old Man Begs, 'Can You Come Back To Me?’

The mother of the missing Pennsylvania teen police believe disappeared with a 45-year-old man with whom she allegedly had a “secretive” relationship is begging her daughter to come home.

“‘Amy, can you come back to me?” Mui Luu, the mother of 16-year-old Amy Yu, pleaded during an interview with CBS News. “I love you. I just hope you come back.”

Since March 5, authorities have been searching for Yu, a 16-year-old student at Lehigh Valley Academy Charter School in Hanover Township, and Kevin Esterly, the Allentown Police Department said in a statement.

“Why would a 45-year-old man and a 16-year-old girl … like, that’s disgusting!” the teen’s younger brother, John Yu, told CBS News.

Police say that Yu and Esterly, a married father with children, could be driving Esterly’s red 1999 Honda Accord with the Pennsylvania license plate KLT 0529.

“They’re probably together somewhere,” Colonial Regional Police Detective Gary Hammer told local station NBC 10 in Philadelphia.

Allentown Police Department

The two apparently fled after investigators asked questions about an alleged “secretive relationship,” according to court records obtained by The Allentown Morning Call.

Esterly allegedly signed Yu out of the school 10 times between Nov. 13, 2017, and Feb. 9 without her parents’ permission, the court records show.

He was able to sign her out because Yu included him on the school’s emergency contact list as her stepfather, the Morning Call reported Monday.

Yu’s mother had told police she was worried about the alleged situation with Esterly nearly a month before her daughter vanished, the court records show.

Luu called police on Feb. 9 after she went to the school to pick up her daughter and discovered that she had already been signed out, the court records show.

Luu called police again on Feb. 15 when Esterly and his wife came to their home, the Morning Call reports. Police allegedly warned the Esterlys to stay away from Yu’s home, according to court documents, which don’t state why he and his wife were there in the first place, the outlet reports.

On Monday, Yu’s mother reported the girl as a runaway, say police. According to the Morning Call, Esterly’s wife told police she last saw her husband on the morning of March 5, saying that he had withdrawn $4,000 from her bank account.

On Wednesday, Allentown police issued a missing persons alert describing both of them as possibly “endangered.”

The U.S. Marshal’s Office and agents with the FBI are also helping search for Yu, NBC 10 reports.

Anyone with information about Yu or Esterly is asked to call 911, their local police or Allentown police at 610-437-7751.

Yu is an Asian female who is 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 90 pounds. Esterly, a white male, is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 185 pounds.