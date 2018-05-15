Penn. Teacher Is Fatally Shot in Her Mom's Driveway on Mother's Day

A teacher in Aliquippa, Pennsylvania, was fatally shot in her mother’s driveway on Sunday night, according to multiple reports.

Rachael DelTondo, 32, was coming home from getting ice cream with a friend on Mother’s Day. As she got out of the car, an unidentified assailant shot her multiple times — neighbors reported hearing between 10 and 12 gunshots. Her family and friend ran outside to help her.

Police were called to the scene around 10:30 p.m., where they pronounced DelTondo dead.

The sudden violence has stunned people who lived on the quiet street where she was killed.

“She was a very, very nice girl,” neighbor Philomena Rossi told CBS News. “Prime of her life, and this is what happens.”

Beaver County District Attorney David Lozier told reporters on Tuesday that police don’t have any suspects. They have not yet determined a motive in the killing.

Aliquippa Mayor Dwan Walker spoke to WPXI-TV about the killing. “Mrs. DelTondo was a bright light,” he told the station. “She didn’t bother anyone. She didn’t hurt anyone.”

DelTondo worked as a teacher at the Pennsylvania Cyber Charter School until last fall. She was suspended from her job after the mother of a student alleged that she was involved in an incident involving her teenage son. A police report obtained by several news outlets alleged that officers found DelTondo and the boy in a parked car around 2 a.m.

DelTondo was never charged in the incident.

Brian Hayden, the CEO of Pennsylvania Cyber Charter School issued a statement expressing sorrow at the incident. “We were saddened this morning to learn of the tragic death of Rachel DelTondo, apparently the result of a violent incident in the City of Aliquippa,” Hayden said. “We have no additional information beyond what is being reported by local media. We express our sympathy to her family, friends, and coworkers. Ms. DelTondo was employed by PA Cyber but on a paid suspension.”

It is unclear if this incident was related to DelTondo’s killing.