Why an Exotic Dancer Is Now Accused of Killing Her ‘Sugar Daddy’ After Argument: ‘I’ll Gut You’

Everyone agrees on this much in the homicide of pharmaceutical executive Michael McNew:

The 64-year-old businessman was found dead in his home in Washington Crossing, Pennsylvania, on Aug. 8, with a gunshot to his face. His body was in a chair and an autopsy showed that he’d been killed 24 to 48 hours earlier. Before he died, he exchanged aggressive text messages and argued with 33-year-old Jennifer Lynn Morrissey, an exotic dancer and motorcycle mechanic and the woman now charged with his slaying.

But why they fought and how McNew was killed remain the subject of debate, as does the true history of Morrissey’s relationship with the older man.

Was the death an accident poorly covered up? Or was it motivated by Morrissey’s desire to stop McNew from ending their relationship, or to keep him from informing on another man she knew?

Is Morrissey a victim or a killer?

During a preliminary court hearing on Monday, as she sobbed, Morrissey’s lawyer argued that she shot McNew during an altercation at his home, in a “kill or be killed moment,” local TV station WCAU reports.

Morrissey “came to her home to retrieve some belongings and struggled over a firearm,” defense attorney Philip Steinberg said, according to the station. “Mr. McNew, unfortunately, was shot and killed.”

But it’s not so simple, prosecutors said: They reportedly argued that Morrissey killed McNew when he tried to put an end to their relationship after having supported her for several years as a “sugar daddy.”

“I don’t believe she’s a victim,” Bucks County Deputy District Attorney Christopher W. Rees said in court, according to WCAU. (The district attorney’s office was not immediately able to comment to PEOPLE.)

After allegedly shooting McNew in August, Morrissey left the house and returned hours later to stage the scene to make it look as if a robbery had taken place, an affidavit of probable cause states, according to the district attorney’s office.

She also allegedly buried McNew’s phone and computer in her current boyfriend’s backyard, WCAU reports.

What’s more, a confidential informant told investigators that Morrissey and McNew got into an argument before he died when he allegedly threatened to tell the FBI about another man — described as her boyfriend — the affidavit states.

Morrissey was charged on Sept. 29 with criminal homicide, burglary, possession of instruments of crime and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence in connection to McNew’s death, according to the district attorney’s office.

She was already in custody for other offenses when she was charged in the homicide. She had been jailed at the Bucks County Correctional Facility as of Aug. 25, where she remains after a judge denied her bail at her arraignment.

She has pleaded not guilty, her attorney says.

‘I’m Gonna Stab Ya’

While it’s unclear what McNew was allegedly going to tell the FBI about the other man Morrissey knew, or when their argument took place, court documents show that they had a heated confrontation via text message the day of the shooting.

The altercation escalated after McNew texted Morrissey saying he was packing up her things and putting them in storage for her to pick up, according to the probable cause affidavit.

“McNew further texted that Morrissey was not welcome at the home and that he would defend himself if she came into his home,” the affidavit states.

Morrissey responded by allegedly sending him threatening texts, according to affidavit. Among them was a message to “get the gun ready cause I’m coming, I already told you that I’ll be there tonight … guess you’re just gonna have to shoot me…”

She also wrote, “I’m gonna stab ya,” the affidavit alleges, and “I’ll gut you like I’m field dressing a f—ing deer.”

A ‘Mutually Beneficial Relationship’?

While Morrissey had lived with McNew and referred to him as her “sugar daddy,” according to the affidavit, there is more to the story, her attorney tells PEOPLE.

Phil Steinberg describes his client as the vulnerable victim of a controlling and wealthy older man — a claim sharply at odds with the argument put forth by prosecutors.

PEOPLE’s efforts to reach McNew’s family have been unsuccessful. A friend told WCAU that he never trusted Morrissey.

Morrissey met McNew “several years ago while she was working as an exotic dancer at a strip club, where he was a regular customer,” Steinberg says.

“After some time, the two began a mutually beneficial relationship, which ultimately led to Mr. McNew offering to supplement Jennifer’s income in exchange for her promise to stop stripping for other men,” he claims.

During the course of their relationship, Steinberg says, “Mr. McNew lavished Jennifer with countless gifts, including a car and motorcycle that he insisted on keeping in his name in an effort to control her.”

According to Steinberg, McNew “urged her” to move in with him in his $495,000 house on the river in affluent Washington Crossing “so that he could take care of her.”

Feeling “safe,” Steinberg purports, Morrissey confided in McNew that she had endured a lifetime of sexual abuse and struggled with heroin addiction.

“This is someone who had barely a [ninth]-grade education and lost custody of her only child and Mr. McNew was promising her the world,” Steinberg says. “For the first time in her life, Jennifer felt like someone with value who deserved to be loved.”

But when Morrissey decided to pursue other romantic interests and began to separate from McNew, he got upset, Steinberg says.

He alleges that on the day of the shooting, McNew became “enraged at the thought of her dating someone else.” McNew “threatened to destroy and desecrate the things that meant the most to” Morrissey, Steinberg says, including her sister’s ashes and locks of hair belonging to her child.

The threats were “clearly a veiled attempt to lure her to his home,” where Morrissey had lived for four years, he says.

Steinberg acknowledges that the two exchanged “nasty” texts throughout the day, but he claims the messages also included “violent threats” by McNew.

In her final text, he says, Morrissey said that she would bring a police escort to retrieve her things if she had to because she took McNew’s threats of gun violence seriously.

In Steinberg’s telling, the killing was based in self-defense:

“When Jennifer arrived, McNew was ready for her and attacked her with one of the three guns he owned. Jennifer struggled to disarm him and Mr. McNew was shot one time in the face.”

Morrissey ‘Panicked’: Defense

After McNew was fatally shot, “Jennifer panicked and tried poorly to cover up her role in this tragedy,” her lawyer says.

“In hindsight, had she stayed and called the police, she probably would not have been charged with a crime,” he says.

When Morrissey was first interviewed by police, she allegedly cried and “cast suspicion on her boyfriend,” the affidavit against her states. She said she hadn’t visited McNew’s house since July 31 and hadn’t lived there for months.

But two confidential informants claimed Morrissey told them she had gone to McNew’s house to confront him, wrested a gun away from him and accidentally shot him with the weapon, according to the affidavit.

While she initially told police she hadn’t gone to McNew’s residence, cell phone records showed that she was in the area at the time of the killing, according to the affidavit.

Morrissey’s arrest in September was the most serious in a series of alleged offenses: Court records show she has previously been jailed and confessed to drunken and careless driving.

She also recently received immediate parole in one case, which enabled her to reside with McNew for months as opposed to being housed in prison.

In October 2016, less than a year before his death, McNew bailed Morrissey out of jail in a case where she ultimately pleaded guilty.