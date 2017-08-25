Pa. Toddler Dies After Parents Allegedly Tie Mattress on Top of Crib to Keep Him From Getting Out

A Pennsylvania couple appeared in court this week to face multiple charges in the April 25 death of their 2-year-old son, Eoin Dwyer, who authorities say suffocated after being trapped beneath a mattress held down on top of his crib.

PEOPLE confirms that Justin Dwyer, 29, and 28-year-old Courtney Stash are accused of involuntary manslaughter, aggravated assault, conspiracy, recklessly endangering another person and endangering the welfare of children in connection with Dwyer’s death.

Dwyer and Stash are being held on $250,000 bail following a Wednesday court hearing. They have not entered pleas and are set to return to court next week.

Police responded to the couple’s home in April and found Eoin unresponsive. According to an arrest report obtained by PEOPLE, Dwyer and Stash allegedly used bungee cords to tie a mattress on top of their son’s crib so that he couldn’t climb out.

The report states that they also used a 50-lb. bag of rock salt on top of the mattress to prevent the toddler from getting out. But, police say, the boy still tried and got his head above the crib’s railing before becoming trapped.

An autopsy showed Eoin (pronounced “Owen”) died of asphyxia.

The boy was one of the couple’s triplets who were born on Christmas Day 2014, earning local news coverage. Eoin’s sisters were unharmed.

In May, investigators spoke with Eoin’s 8-year-old half-brother, according to charging documents, which show the boy allegedly said that he heard Dwyer and Stash talking after the toddler’s death. He allegedly said he heard them talking about the mattress “holding Eoin down on his neck so that he could not get out.”

Attorneys for the couple did not return PEOPLE’s call for comment, and while Stash’s attorney reportedly said this week that he could not comment at this point, Dwyer’s attorney publicly disputed the charges.

“This was a tragedy and an accident,” Scott Grenoble told PennLive. “We don’t think there is basis for criminal charges. The truth will be borne out.”

As the parents’ prosecution proceeds, Eoin’s family is mourning the loss of the little boy. According to PennLive, a relative is now caring for the couple’s other children.

“Eoin was a fun loving boy who loved making his family laugh,” his family wrote in an obituary. “He loved all things that little boys love including being a member of the clean plate club. He got in to everything and then gave a grin of mischief. He will be deeply and lovingly missed by his family.”