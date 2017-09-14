A Pennsylvania mom who drowned her two young sons in a bathtub in 2014 was sentenced Wednesday to 30 to 80 years in prison, according to multiple reports.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that Laurel Michelle Schlemmer, 44, was sentenced to 15 to 40 years in prison for each child: Luke, 3 and Daniel 6. The sentences will run consecutively.

“The sentence that will be imposed is a de facto life sentence — as it should be for the taking of two innocent lives,” Judge Jeffrey A. Manning said.

Manning had delayed Schlemmer’s sentencing for a month because he was concerned about her mental competency, according to the Toronto Sun. But according to the Post-Gazette, in a recent health evaluation, she was found to be exhibiting no signs of mental illness.

Defense attorney Michael Machen maintained that Schlemmer’s crimes were the result of a lack of readily available mental health care, according to the Sun.

According to CBS Pittsburgh, Schlemmer read to the court from a typed statement, saying, “The person who committed to these acts was not the real me.”

In March, Schlemmer was found guilty — but mentally ill — on two counts of third-degree murder.

According to prosecutors, Schlemmer’s husband went to work on April 1, 2014. Then, they said, she walked her oldest son, Joshua, to his school bus stop. When she returned home, she drowned the two boys in the bathtub. In a 911 call she subsequently reported they were “unconscious.”

During trial, Assistant District Attorney Lisa Pellegrini presented a chilling motive. “She thought she’d be a better mother to Joshua if her other two children would go to heaven,” Pelligrini told the judge.

In a videotaped police interview that was played during the trial, Schlemmer told the officer she had “crazy thoughts” in her head.

When police arrived on the scene, they found the boys naked and dry, but their damp hair appeared to have been combed, officer Todd Ray said in his testimony. They were both unconscious. Luke died an hour later, while Daniel died several days later at a hospital after never regaining consciousness.

Prosecutors also introduced evidence that Schlemmer had run over the boys with her van the previous year. The boys’ injuries included a broken pelvis for Daniel and an ankle fracture, jaw fracture, liver laceration and pancreatic injury for Luke. It was not immediately clear if the police or child welfare workers investigated the case at the time.

Schlemmer’s defense attorney, Michael Machen did not dispute his client’s actions, but called the case “very difficult” as he addressed the judge. “We need some more advocates for mental health or mental illness,” he said.

PEOPLE’s calls to Machen about whether Schlemmer plans to appeal were not immediately returned.