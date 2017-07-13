5 Things to Know: 4 Pennsylvania Young Men Go Missing and ‘Common Grave’ Is Discovered

Late Wednesday, detectives in Pennsylvania’s Bucks County revealed the discovery of “multiple bodies” in a 12-foot deep common grave on a sprawling farm in Solebury.

As authorities work to identify the remains, they’ve announced one of the bodies was Dean Finocchiaro, one of four young men who went missing last week.

Cosmo Dinardo, the 20-year-old whose parents own the farm and who lived on the property himself, is in custody on a car theft charge. His bail has been set at $5 million.

“This is a homicide, make no mistake about it,” Bucks County District Attorney Matthew Weintraub said at a late-night press conference on Wednesday. “We’re not done yet.”

Here are five things you need to know about this ongoing case:

1. No Murder Charges Have Been Filed

No charges have been filed against anyone in connection with the discovery of the bodies on the DiNardo farm.

At this moment, DiNardo — whose now-deleted Instagram account featured numerous images from his many hunts and deep see fishing excursions — is behind bars instead for allegedly stealing 21-year-old Tom Meo’s car.

Meo was one of the missing young men, and was a diabetic, according to authorities.

Police allege Meo’s “diabetic kit” was found in his vehicle, which investigators discovered in a garage on the DiNardo farm. Meo was never known to go anywhere without his medication.

2. DiNardo Was Previously Arrested on a Felony Firearms Possession Charge

DiNardo was initially arrested Monday on a felony firearms possession charge after authorities identified him as a “person of interest” in the missing persons case. But DiNardo was released on bail Tuesday evening after posting 10 percent of $1 million bond.

According to an affidavit of probable cause obtained by PEOPLE, DiNardo allegedly illegally possessed a Savage Arms 20 gauge shotgun. He also owned the ammunition needed for the gun.

But DiNardo was prohibited from owning such a weapon, the document alleges, as he was “known to be suffering from a mental illness” following his involuntary commitment to a mental institution.

3. Police Are Still Investigating DiNardo’s Possible Connection to the Missing Men

Whether DiNardo was connected o the missing men — Finocchiaro, Meo, 19-year-old Jimi Tar Patrick and Mark Sturgis, 22 — is unclear, but police are trying to determine if the five men ran in the same circles.

The connection between the missing men is more established.

Sturgis and Meo are longtime friends who work in construction for Sturgis’ father. Finocchiaro is a mutual friend of theirs. It is unclear whether Patrick knows any or all of the men, but Patrick and DiNardo appear to be Facebook friends.

Patrick vanished last Wednesday while Meo, Sturgis, and Finocchiaro disappeared Friday.

4. DiNardo’s Friend Alleges He Bragged About Killing A Man

Eric Beitz, who told Philly.com he’s friends with DiNardo, alleges the two had some disturbing discussions in recent weeks — including that DiNardo had bragged about killing a man over an unpaid debt.

“I can tell you on multiple different occasions, on multiple different accounts, from multiple different people, including myself — Cosmo has spoken about weird things like killing people and having people killed,” Beitz told Philly.com. “Everybody you talk to about this guy, you hear he’s mentally unstable.”

5. Families, Friends Holding Vigil For Missing Men Outside DiNardo Farm

The families of the four men continue to hold vigil outside the DiNardo farm, where investigators remain, searching for any sign of the remaining three. The vigil began Monday evening,

On Tuesday night, friends of all four missing men joined the vigil and spoke to reporters gathered there.

“It’s hard. We’re all just shaken up by the whole thing. We’re just scared. We just want to know something,” friend Walter Marcinkowski told WPVI-TV.

Crosby Cavanaugh said she fears for her friend Jimi Patrick, telling the news station: “He was so close to me. That’s one of my best friends. He was such a good person. Everyone deserves a Jimi in their life.”

NBC10 in Philadelphia reports that about 50 students, faculty and staff also gathered at a chapel at Loyola University in Maryland, where Patrick was a student. They prayed for all four missing men, in response to Patrick’s grandmother request to “storm heaven with our prayers for Jimi’s safe return.”