Pennsylvania Man Allegedly Used Homemade Gun to Kill His Ex-Girlfriend: ‘I Will Forever Hate You’

A Pennsylvania man allegedly became “obsessed” with his ex-girlfriend and fatally shot her last year with a homemade air gun, according to multiple reports.

Josef Raszler, 35, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with criminal homicide in the death of 46-year-old Stephanie Roof, PEOPLE confirms. Roof was found dead in the driveway of her home in Lower Macungie Township, Pennsylvania, on Sept. 13, the Morning Call reports.

Police claim Raszler used part of a metal projectile in the handmade gun to kill Roof more than a year after the mother of four broke off their relationship, according to the paper.

He allegedly used Internet tutorials to make the gun.

Raszler’s attorney was not immediately able to provide a comment to the Morning Call, and it was unclear if Raszler has entered a plea or remained in custody. PEOPLE could not immediately reach his lawyer.

Raszler and Roof broke up in the summer of 2015, but Raszler “was angry and not accepting of that breakup,” Lehigh County, Pennsylvania, District Attorney Jim Martin alleged to Lehigh Valley Live.

Officials claim Raszler became fixated on Roof and sent her text messages — which she did not respond to — for months after their breakup.

“I swear it will catch up with you. It happens on his time … not ours,” he allegedly wrote in one message, according to Lehigh Valley Live. “I was a perfectly good person just trying to help and now my soul has holes I can’t mend.”

In October 2015, Raszler allegedly texted Roof, “I will forever hate you.”

He lived directly across the street from Roof and the two began dating in January 2015, Lehigh Valley Live reports.

Roof’s oldest daughter, Tricia Vanderford, told WFMZ that waiting seven months for the arrest was “excruciating” because she had long suspected Raszler to be her mother’s killer.

“Every single day [we had] to see him be happy,” she said, “knowing a huge part of our happiness has been gone.”