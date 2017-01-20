Man Allegedly Tries to Kill Wife After He Dreams She Cheated on Him: Reports

A Pennsylvania man is behind bars for allegedly trying to kill his wife on Saturday after he dreamed that she cheated on him, according to multiple reports.

Conrad Rudalavage, 49, was charged with attempted murder on Wednesday, according to the Times-Tribune. He remains in the Lackawanna County Prison without bail.

What Archbald, Pennsylvania, police describe as a violent assault inside and outside the family home began when Rudalavage woke up Saturday night from a “bad dream” about his wife cheating on him, the Times-Tribune reports.

He is accused of slapping and strangling his wife after he woke. “It ends here. I am going to kill you,” he allegedly told her, according to a criminal complaint obtained by NBC10.

(Archbald police could not immediately be reached.)

“I loved you,” Rudalavage said, according to the complaint. “Now I am going to kill you.”

Police say Rudalavage’s wife was able to fight him off and ran to her truck — but he allegedly caught her and dragged her back into the garage, repeatedly punching her, according to NBC10.

The couple’s 17-year-old daughter arrived home during the assault and tried to call 911 but was also attacked, the Associated Press reports. Her father allegedly choked her and twisted her arm to get her phone, which he then allegedly destroyed, according to the Times-Tribune.

The daughter was able to break free and run to the neighbor’s house for assistance, and neighbors then helped pull Rudalavage from his wife, according to the AP.

After a brief police chase, Rudalavage was taken into custody, according to media reports. Police claimed he smelled strongly of alcohol at the time of his arrest.

His wife was treated for bruising and other injuries, according to the AP.

It was not clear if Rudalavage has entered a plea to his charges, and his attorney could not be reached for comment.