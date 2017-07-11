Pennsylvania Man Arrested on Weapons Charge Amid Search for 4 Missing Men as Police Suspect Foul Play

A Pennsylvania man linked to the property where federal officials are searching for four missing men is being held on $1 million bail on an illegal gun charge, reports say.

Cosmo DiNardo, 20, was taken into custody on Monday as police scoured his family’s Solebury Township farm in search of Jimi Tar Patrick, 19; Mark Sturgis, 22; Tom Meo, 21, and 18-year-old Dean Finocchiaro, ABC News reports.

“The leads are incredibly hot, they’re very fruitful. We’re making great progress, but there’s so much more work to do,” Bucks County District Attorney Matthew Weintraub said, according to ABC. “We’re not going to rest until we get through every inch of that property.”

Police searched DiNardo’s home before arresting him for alleged possession of a 20-gauge shotgun and ammunition stemming from a February incident, the Bucks County Courier Times reports. According to his arrest affidavit, he is not allowed to possess weapons because he was previously committed to a mental institution involuntarily, and he was arrested after the charges against him were re-filed, the paper reports.

The gun charge is unrelated to the missing persons case, the Associated Press reports. DiNardo is not facing any counts related to the disappearances.

However, Weintraub said investigators have “reason to believe there might be fruitful information that can be obtained” from DiNardo and his family.

At least five municipal police departments, the Bucks County Sheriff, Pennsylvania State Police and the FBI are involved in searching multiple locations for any trace of the men.

“It’s all hands on deck,” Weintraub told reporters on Monday. “The investigation is very serious and very sensitive.”

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

Cops are trying to determine how the men knew each other. Sturgis and Meo are longtime friends who work in construction for Sturgis’ father. Finocchiaro is a mutual friend of theirs.

It is unclear whether Patrick knows any or all of the men, but Patrick and DiNardo appear to be Facebook friends.

When asked whether he believed foul play was involved in the disappearances, Weintraub said “I sure believe there is.”

Meanwhile, the men’s families are trying to keep a positive attitude amid the search.

“At this point, as the hours pass, it seems more and more grim,” Sturgis’ father, Mark Potash, told the Philadelphia Inquirer. “It is very difficult. I really don’t know how I’m going to make it through the rest of the day. I’m going minute by minute right now.”

Anyone with information about the men’s whereabouts is asked to call the investigation’s tip line at (215) 297-8201.