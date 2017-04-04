Pennsylvania Man Allegedly Raped Same Woman in Two Separate Incidents Days Apart

A Pennsylvania man was arrested after he allegedly raped the same woman in two separate incidents, eight days apart, PEOPLE confirms.

On March 23, Bruce Shomper, 56, was allegedly intoxicated when he walked into the victim’s home through an unlocked door. He allegedly raped her and threatened to kill her if she reported him to authorities, according to a police report obtained by PEOPLE.

Eight days later, on March 31, Shomper allegedly returned to the victim’s home and knocked on her door until she answered. He then raped her, police allege.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

“During the course of the incidents, Shomper would strike the victim in the face, choke the victim to where she couldn’t breathe,” according to the report.

Once again, Shomper allegedly threatened to kill her if she told police. The following day, she reported the incident to the Pennsylvania State Police in Lykens, Pennsylvania.

“Shomper related that alcohol was a problem and doesn’t remember much of the events,” the report alleges.

• Pick up PEOPLE’s special edition True Crime Stories: Cases That Shocked America, on sale now, for the latest on Casey Anthony, JonBenét Ramsey and more.

Shomper was charged with rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault, indecent assault, burglary, criminal trespass, simple assault, terroristic threats, strangulation and harassment. His bail was set at $50,000 and being held at Dauphin County Prison. He has not entered a plea and information on whether he has an attorney was not immediately available.