Pennsylvania Man Allegedly Murdered Father With Butter Knife and Removed His Eye

A 30-year-old man is accused by Pennsylvania authorities of murdering his 74-year-old father with a butter knife.

A statement from Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele confirms the arrest of Preston Lonnberg-Lane of Lansdale on murder charges after officers found his father, Thomas Lane, lying “semi-conscious” in his bedroom with one eye missing.

The elderly victim also had “apparent stab wounds to his head, neck and arm,” the statement alleges.

Lonnberg-Lane allegedly called police to Lane’s home on March 27 shortly before 5 a.m.

Lansdale Police were dispatched to the home, and found Lane clinging to life “with a traumatic eye avulsion.” The statement notes Lane was flown to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia, where he died two days later.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

“A joint homicide investigation by Montgomery County Detectives and Lansdale Police found that Lonnberg-Lane had attacked his father with a butter knife,” the statement alleges.

An autopsy revealed Lane died from a “hyperextensive brain hemorrhage” and that his death was a homicide.

There was additional evidence to suggest Lane had been strangled.

A motive has not been disclosed.

“This father was asleep in his bedroom and was savagely attacked by his son,” Steele alleged. “Now the man is dead and a son is behind bars.”

Lonnberg-Lane has yet to enter pleas to the weapons and first- and third-degree murder charges filed against him.

He is being held without bail.

Information on his lawyer wasn’t immediately available.

Lane will return to court for his arraignment on April 9.