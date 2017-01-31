9-Year-Old Boy Allegedly Raped by Pennsylvania Man in Animal Costume

A young boy was brought to parties where he was allegedly raped multiple times by a man in an animal costume, in a case the Pennsylvania attorney general called “horrendous,” PEOPLE confirms.

What’s more, authorities believe there may be other victims, according to Phily.com.

Kenneth Fenske was arrested Friday — the most recent in a string of arrests, made since June, of an alleged criminal network, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro said in a statement.

Fenske and four others are facing charges in connection with allegedly abusing the boy, who prosecutors say was just 9 years old when the assaults began.

The victim is now in foster care and receiving therapy, according to Philly.com. He has been working with investigators.

“The child victim was repeatedly abused over at least a seven- to eight-year period by a group of criminals who cared only about their gratification,” AG Shapiro said at a recent news conference. “They cared nothing about this young boy.”

Authorities allege that, beginning in 2009, David Parker began taking the boy to a home where the victim encountered a group of men dressed as animals — otherwise known as “furries” — according to Shapiro’s statement.

The victim alleged to authorities that Fenske, dressed as a red fox, would take him upstairs during these parties and sexually abuse him, prosecutors said.

“[This case] is deeply disturbing to me, not only as a attorney general of Pennsylvania but as a father of young children,” Shapiro said. “We care about this victim and all victims of sexual abuse.”

“Furries” is a term given to individuals who dress up in animal costumes and to others who enjoy anthropomorphic animals. It is a sexual fetish for some people.

The victim in this case was targeted at furry parties, authorities allege.

Jeffrey Harvey, Craig Knox and Stephen Taylor have also been arrested in the case, along with Fenske and Parker.

Fenske, Harvey, Knox and Parker are accused of sexually abusing the boy, according to Philly.com. Taylor has been accused of bestiality, the site reports.

Knox and Taylor were arrested in Virginia in the fall while Harvey and Parker were arrested in June, according to Philly.com. The boy has been out of contact with his accused abusers since Harvey’s arrest.

Fenske is charged with several counts of rape, unlawful contact with a minor and involuntary deviant sexual intercourse, according to Shapiro’s statement.

Harvey is charged with criminal use of a cell phone, unlawful contact with a minor, involuntary deviant sexual intercourse and statutory sexual assault.

Knox is charged with sexual offenses including rape of a child.

Parker is charged with possession of child pornography, rape and “related counts.”

Specific information on Taylor’s charge or charges was not immediately available.

It was not clear if any of the five men have retained attorneys or entered pleas to their charges. Fenske and Taylor have posted bailed, according to Philly.com. The other three men remain in custody in Pennsylvania.

Fenske declined PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to call 1-800-385-1044 or submit a tip online at http://www.attorneygeneral.gov.