Pennsylvania College Student Who Went Missing in Bermuda Is Found Dead

Authorities in Bermuda have confirmed finding the body of a 19-year-old American college student who had been missing since Sunday.

PEOPLE learns that police are investigating the death of Mark Dombroski, whose body was pulled from a moat outside a fort in Devonshire Parish.

An autopsy is being conducted and should soon reveal Dombroski’s cause of death.

Police are not ruling out foul play, PEOPLE confirms.

A statement from Acting Assistant Commissioner James Howard of the Bermuda Police Service announced late Monday that the search for the Saint Joseph’s University rugby player had concluded.

“It is with sadness that the Bermuda Police Service can now confirm the death of 19-year-old Mark Dombroski of Pennsylvania U.S.A. and we extend our heartfelt condolences to the Dombroski family,” the statement reads.

Mark Dombroski

Dombroski was visiting the British island territory to compete in an international rugby tournament, according to police.

His team first arrived on Thursday, according to police, who said Dombroski was last seen minutes after midnight Sunday morning at The Dog House Bar in the Hamilton section of Bermuda, where he’d been socializing with friends and teammates.

He was reported missing after failing to show up for his return flight.

On Monday, investigators said surveillance footage shows Dombroski walking away from the bar.

Police do not believe alcohol factored into his death.

Dombroski’s relatives could not be reached for comment.

According to a statement, the Saint Joseph’s University community is “heartbroken” over Dombroski’s death. The school, located in Philadelphia, extends its “deepest sympathies to the Dombroski family along with Mark’s teammates, classmates and friends.”