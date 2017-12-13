2 Killed in Shooting at Pennsylvania State University Campus

Two people were killed earlier today in a shooting at the Pennsylvania State University campus in Monaca, Pennsylvania, PEOPLE confirms.

It was not immediately clear if the shooter was among the dead, according to county authorities. It is also unclear when and where, exactly, the shooting occurred, though the school advised on Twitter for people to avoid the student union and food services area.

“Shots fired near Bistro. Situation is contained. We will remain on lockdown until further notice,” the school tweeted. “Authorities responding.”

An official with Pennsylvania’s Beaver County Emergency Services says authorities do not believe there are other casualties in the shooting. Further information about the two people killed was not released.

Emergency responders were first notified about the shooting when campus police called them about 3:41 p.m., the official says.

01PSU AlertBR: Shots fired near Bistro. Situation is contained. We will remain on lockdown until further notice. Authorities responding. — Penn State Beaver (@PennStateBeaver) December 13, 2017

01PSU AlertBR: Incident on campus. Police on scene. No threat at this time. Please avoid Student Union Bldg and Food Services area. — Penn State Beaver (@PennStateBeaver) December 13, 2017

01PSU AlertBR: Campus has been closed for until further notice. — Penn State Beaver (@PennStateBeaver) December 13, 2017

“The scene is under control,” the official says. “It is no longer active.”

State police are now investigating, he says. Other law enforcement agencies and Penn State representatives could not immediately be reached by PEOPLE.

This is a breaking news story. Please return for updates.