Penn. Man Who Shook His Son as Infant Charged With Murder After Son Dies 19 Years Later

A Pennsylvania man who served prison time for giving his infant son brain damage by violently shaking him in 1996 has been charged with murder after his son died in 2015 at age 19.

In 1998, Lucius Middlebrooks, now 46, admitted to abusing his son, Cavelle Mena, two years earlier.

Middlebrooks was sentenced to between 3 and 8 years in prison, did his time, and was released, WTAE reports.

The abuse left Mena with cerebral palsy and other severe and extreme medical complications, leading to his death at 19, reports CBS.

Before he died, Mena required constant care from an in-home nurse, the station reports.

On Thursday, a single homicide charge was filed against Middlebrooks after an autopsy showed Mena died due to injuries sustained from the 1996 shaking incident.

Middlebrooks was arrested Thursday night, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. He remains in custody without bail.

Mena’s mother could not be reached for comment. Middlebrooks does not have an attorney of record who could comment on his behalf.

It is unclear why it took investigators more than two years to file the homicide charge.