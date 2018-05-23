Pregnant Pastor's Wife Killed in Home Invasion: Second Suspect Flips in a Plea Deal

A second man has accepted a plea deal from prosecutors for his role in a deadly burglary in 2015 that killed pregnant Indiana mother Amanda Blackburn, PEOPLE confirms.

Amanda, the 28-year-old wife of Indianapolis pastor Davey Blackburn, was shot in the head on Nov. 10, 2015, during a botched home invasion, according to authorities.

The couple’s toddler son was in the house at the time but was unharmed.

On Wednesday, 26-year-old Diano Gordon, pleaded guilty to one count of burglary and one count of robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, court records confirm.

Under the terms of the deal, the other charges Gordon was facing, including murder and theft, will be dropped.

Gordon is one of three men arrested on charges related to Amanda’s death.

Jalen Watson, 24, pleaded guilty in October to robbery and burglary charges, according to online court records. Similarly, prosecutors cleared him of murder and other charges.

Both Gordon and Watson have agreed to cooperate in the upcoming prosecution of Larry Taylor Jr., the 21-year-old believed to have fired the bullet that ended Blackburn’s life. He is charged with murder and burglary, among other counts, jail records show.

Davey and Amanda Blackburn Resonate Church/Facebook

Taylor will return to court for a June 1 pretrial conference and has pleaded not guilty. According to local news station WRTV, he has been representing himself since January. He remains in custody.

A probable cause affidavit previously obtained by PEOPLE states that Taylor allegedly stood over his victim after he shot her in the head and “watched her bleed.”

The affidavit further alleged that Taylor used his gun to strike Amanda in the mouth during the home invasion, knocking out one of her teeth.

Davey told police he returned from the gym to find his wife unconscious on the floor with a gunshot wound to the head. She died a day later after being taken off of life support.

After Amanda’s slaying, Davey spoke with ABC News, saying it was “really hard to sort through all of the emotion” he had been feeling.

“We’re confused,” he said. “We don’t understand why. We’re angry. We’re not really sure what to do.”

In a statement after arrests in Amanda’s case, he said: “The investigators have assured me that a solidly-built case to ensure justice is levied.”

He continued, “Though everything inside of me wants to hate, be angry, and slip into despair I choose the route of forgiveness, grace and hope.”