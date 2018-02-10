Police are searching for Douglas Rivera of Baldwin Park, California, who allegedly forced his way into a young girl’s hotel room and sexually assaulted her.

Rivera, a 40-year-old pastor, was seen on security cameras driving through the Vanllee Hotel and Suites parking lot – located in Covina which is east of Downtown Los Angeles – before stopping outside a lit room with drapes open, according to the Covina Police Department.

Two underage girls, who are between the ages of 10 and 12, were inside of the hotel room when Rivera pulled up in his Dodge Ram truck and masturbated while watching them through the window, police said.

Rivera, who was wearing a tan/brown suit with blue and white striped shirt, then allegedly got out and stood outside of the girls’ hotel window pretending to be on the phone for over 30 minutes before he forced his way into their room.

Rivera allegedly assaulted one of the young girls and fled in his vehicle.

Douglas Rivera

Vanllee Hotel and Suites in Covina, California

The two girls, who were part of a Chinese tour group, opened the door believing it was their chaperone, according to authorities.

Rivera is listed as a pastor at the Los Angeles branch of God’s Gypsy Church. Attempts to reach him at his number listed on the church’s website were unsuccessful.

Anyone with information can contact Covina Police Department Detective Ramirez at 626-384-5621 or call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).