Voices of Parkland Survivors: Emma Gonzalez, Dylan Kraemer & More Students Speak Out

DYLAN KRAEMER, 17, JUNIOR

"I just saw this gun barrel firing toward me. I saw computers get hit, the wall, the window behind me and then my two classmates. It's never going to leave us. I got a tattoo for my classmates so it can never leave me. I don't want it to because it's a serious thing; it's going to be part of my life now. My priorities are extremely different, and I think that's how it always will be."