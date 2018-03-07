Parkland Shooting Victims Honored by Stoneman Douglas Alumni with Times Square Billboards

The names of the 17 victims of February’s deadly mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School were displayed in a series of digital billboards in New York City’s Times Square on Tuesday.

Photos of the billboards were shared by digital sign company Big Sign Message on Twitter.

According to Florida TV station WPLG, Big Sign Message donated the billboards for the memorial free of charge after being approached by Marjory Stoneman Douglas alumni Shane Fedderman and Stacey Goldman, who designed the signs.

“Today we are proud to have helped, even in a small way, the Alumni of #StonemanDouglasHighSchool show these touching thoughts in #TimesSquare for the world to see,” Big Sign Message tweeted. “These messages will be playing all day (March 6th). Stay #MSDSTRONG.”

The signs featured the Stoneman Douglas logo alongside the names of the victims that stretched nearly the entire height of one of Manhattan’s skyscrapers. Images of 17 flying eagles, the school’s mascot, were also on the billboards.

“In loving memory of the 17 lives lost from your alumni across the nation,” read one billboard.

Today we are proud to have helped, even in a small way, the Alumni of #StonemanDouglasHighSchool show these touching thoughts in #TimesSquare for the world to see. These messages will be playing all day (March 6th). Stay #MSDSTRONG #NeverAgain #BigSignMessage pic.twitter.com/5PtVp27VpF — BigSignMessage (@BigSignMessage) March 6, 2018

Today in Times Square, the names of the Stoneman Douglas Victims will be displaying all day by @BigSignMessage. The messages were designed by @MobilizingMSD #MSDStrong #NeverAgain BigSignMessage (🎥: @AnotherBenStein) pic.twitter.com/NM4RJO01JH — MJ (@EMJAEEE_) March 6, 2018

Many alumni shared the photos under the hashtags “#MSDStrong” and “#NeverAgain” — the latter used as a cry for gun-violence prevention.

“Never again will this happen in Parkland. Never again will it happen anywhere. Never again. Join the movement. Be the movement,” read a message on a Twitter account for the cause.

“Sending our love from Times Square today,” wrote the official MSD Alumni account.

Big Sign Message added that they were “proud to have helped, even in a small way.”

In the wake of the shooting in Parkland, Florida, as students and families grieved and returned to class, many of the teens who attend the school have been speaking out about their experiences and demanding there be changes in gun safety legislation.