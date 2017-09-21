Parents Speak Out After Ohio State Student Is Slain in Murder-Suicide: ‘Nobody Saw This Coming’

The parents of an Ohio State University psychology student who was killed early Sunday by her 25-year-old boyfriend — who then took his own life — shared their grief earlier this week following the sudden loss of their daughter.

Joe Bronczyk, the father of 22-year-old Heather Campbell, told local TV station WJW he is suffering through the single hardest time in his life.

“It’s not what runs through your head; it’s what is ripped out of your heart and soul,” Bronczyk told the station.

“The nightmare starts over,” he said. “This is the second day … it starts all over in the morning again.”

Campbell was found shot to death inside an apartment in Columbus, Ohio, and at this point investigators say all the evidence suggests her boyfriend, 25-year-old Kyle Lafferty, shot her before shooting himself.

A Columbus Police Department spokesperson previously told PEOPLE the killings were not random and likely stemmed from a domestic incident.

“He was a current boyfriend or potentially going to be an ex-boyfriend,” the spokesperson said.

Speaking to WJW in a story published Monday, Bronczyk recalled the last time he heard from his daughter, who he said was honorably discharged from the Navy.

Bronczyk said she had texted him the day before her death with ideas for possible names for her father’s new puppy. She wanted to select a name synonymous with strength, he said.

“It was like a message for me,” he said. “The next day I found out she was murdered and I’m just reading strong and enduring. I’m like, This is what you need to be, dad: strong and enduring.”

Speaking to WJW as well, Campbell’s mom said the slayings were without warning. (Campbell’s parents did not return PEOPLE’s messages seeking comment.)

“I honestly felt that Heather was safe with this boy,” Laurie Campbell told WJW. “Nobody saw this coming. We all thought she was very happy and I believe she was maybe up until shortly before this happened.”

Heather’s friend Jill Bucci also spoke to the station, calling Heather “beautiful on the outside, but all I can say is her true beauty was really on the inside.”

Heather’s grandmother told the Columbus Dispatch that she and Lafferty had just rented an apartment together in Columbus — the scene of the murder-suicide — after dating for about eight months.

“She seemed like she adored him and he seemed to adore her,” the grandmother said, according to the paper. “He’d been here and met most of the family. Everyone liked him a lot. He had a really good job. They seemed to be making plans for the future.”

But, according to Bucci, Heather had wanted to leave Lafferty.

“She was someone who fell out of love, and he couldn’t handle that, and that’s his fault, but taking someone else’s life is just sick-hearted,” Bucci said.

Funeral services for Campbell will be held Saturday at 7 p.m. at Grace Church in Middleburg Heights, Ohio.

This week, the family launched an online memorial fund in Heather’s name.

