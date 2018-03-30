Parents of 13-Year-Old Allegedly Molested by Sixth-Grade Teacher Speak Out: She 'Is a Monster'

The parents of a 13-year-old Arizona boy who was allegedly sexually abused by his sixth-grade teacher are speaking out — and they are not mincing any words.

“You teach your kids there’s no such thing as monsters at all,” the student’s father told local news stations KTVK/KPHO this week. “But in the real world, there are monsters. Brittany Zamora is a monster.”

Police allege that Zamora, 27, had an ongoing relationship with her student at Las Brisas Academy in Goodyear. The abuse was allegedly discovered when the parents found explicit texts — including naked photos — on their son’s phone.

After confronting their son, they subsequently told the school principal, who then contacted police.

“He was taken advantage of,” the boy’s stepmom told the TV station. “She was just using him for her own grotesque benefits.”

According to court records obtained by PEOPLE, Zamora allegedly sent several sexually-charged texts to the victim. In one exchange, the boy allegedly texted her, saying that he wanted to have sex with her. “I know baby!” she allegedly responded. “I want you every day with no time limit.”

In another exchange, she allegedly texted him that “If I could quit my job and [have sex with] you all day long, I would,” the court records show.

Authorities also claim that Zamora sent the boy naked photos and at least one picture of herself in lingerie.

Brittany Zamora Maricopa County Sheriff's Office

Zamora was arrested last week and has been charged with two counts of molestation of a child, one count of furnishing harmful material and nine counts of sexual conduct with a minor, Goodyear police spokeswoman Lisa Kutis previously told PEOPLE.

During her initial court appearance, Zamora asked the judge to be lenient with bond. According to a video of the appearance obtained by PEOPLE, she told the judge she “would love to go home to my husband.”

The judge set her bond at $250,000. She was booked into the Fourth Avenue Jail in the custody of the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office, where she remains.

According to a report filed with police in nearby Buckeye, which was obtained by multiple outlets, the student’s father claimed he received a phone call from Zamora and her husband “pleading with him not to contact the police.”

The dad alleged that Zamora’s husband offered to “meet up” and “settle this,” but he refused and hung up the phone.

PEOPLE has been unable to reach Zamora’s husband.

On Friday, Liberty School District interim district superintendent Richard Rundhaug posted a letter on the Las Brisas school website saying, “As a result of the investigation conducted by the Goodyear Police Department, the teacher has been arrested and she is not expected to return to Las Brisas Academy.”

In an earlier statement, Rundhaug said the school notified law enforcement “immediately” after the student’s father reported the alleged relationship with Zamora on Wednesday night.

Zamora has not entered a plea and is scheduled to be in court next week. Court records do not reflect an attorney who can comment on her behalf.

“I want her to spend the rest of her life in prison,” the boy’s father told KTVK/KPHO. “I want the school to…make it to where this can never happen to parents, another parent’s child.”