Parents of Slain Pregnant Woman Say Possible Granddaughter Looks Just Like Victim: ‘She Is Beautiful’

There’s no doubt in Norberta Greywind‘s mind that a newborn baby found earlier this month belongs to her daughter, Savanna LaFontaine-Greywind, the 22-year-old woman from Fargo, North Dakota, who was found dead in a river on Sunday afternoon.

“She is beautiful,” Greywind said of little Haisley Jo in a interview with Valley News Live. Greywind said she and her husband were able to see the little girl at a hospital on Wednesday, and she noted that the baby looked just like LaFontaine-Greywind — although DNA results are pending.

LaFontaine-Greywind’s boyfriend, Ashton Matheny, was also able to see the infant this week, according to the station. It is unclear when the baby will be released.

“It was the best feeling I’ve ever had,” Matheny told The Bismarck Tribune. “I wish Savanna could have been there to enjoy it with me. After all these dark days, she lit my day right up.”

LaFontaine-Greywind, was found dead in Red River near Harwood, North Dakota, last week. Kayakers first spotted the body and police said LaFontaine-Greywind’s remains were “heavily wrapped in plastic and duct tape.”

The gruesome discovery followed an intense search for the then-8-months-pregnant woman, who disappeared on the afternoon of Aug. 19 after being asked by an upstairs neighbor to help her with sewing a dress, her family and police have said.

Days after the Fargo woman went missing, police found who they believed to be her newborn daughter — allegedly with her neighbors.

William Henry Hoehn, 32, and Brooke Lynn Crews, 38, were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit kidnapping in connection with LaFontaine-Greywind’s disappearance.

“She loved everyone, she loved kids, her family — she would have been a wonderful mom,” Greywind previously told PEOPLE of her daughter.

As the family works to plan a funeral for the woman, grisly details about the case have come to light.

Hoehn allegedly told police he arrived home from work on Aug. 19 to find Crews cleaning up blood in the bathroom, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE. She was also holding a baby girl and allegedly told him, “This is our baby, this is our family,” the documents state.

He allegedly told police that he removed garbage bags filled with bloody towels and his own bloody shoes from the home and allegedly left them in a dumpster in West Fargo, according to the documents.



Crews claimed to detectives that she had invited LaFontaine-Greywind to her apartment and taught the pregnant woman how to self-induce birth by breaking her own water, the documents state.



She alleged that LaFontaine-Greywind gave her the baby on Aug. 21 — two days after the woman vanished from the same apartment building.