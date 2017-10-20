Pa. Teacher Allegedly Attacked by Brick-Wielding Parent After Confiscating Student’s Phone

A Pittsburgh woman was arrested after allegedly attacking her daughter’s teacher by striking her in the face with a brick over a dispute about a confiscated cell phone, PEOPLE confirms.

On Thursday, Daishonta Marie Williams, 29, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, stalking, terroristic threats, and recklessly endangering another person, according to a statement released by the Pittsburgh Police Department.

The teacher at Martin Luther King Jr. PreK-8 School in Pittsburgh sustained injuries to her face, including cuts to her lip and a tooth that was knocked out, according to the criminal complaint.

Pittsburgh Public Schools said in a statement: “Violence of any kind against a PPS staff member or citizen is unacceptable, and the individuals responsible must be held accountable for such horrifying behavior.”

Williams is being held on a $50,000 bond. It is unclear whether she has retained an attorney or entered a plea.

The alleged attack stemmed from a dispute that began when the teacher tried to confiscate Williams’ daughter’s cell phone, and a physical confrontation allegedly ensued, the complaint says.

Upset over the way the school was handling the incident, Williams, while leaving a meeting at school and referencing the teacher, allegedly said, “She’s going to get it later,” according to the complaint.

While driving home after school, the teacher was stopped in traffic when she saw a male and female get out of an SUV, the complaint states.

The woman approached the teacher’s car and allegedly threw a brick through the open window, striking the teacher in the face, then opened the car door and dragged the teacher out onto the highway and began punching and kicking her, the complaint alleges.

The man and woman then allegedly fled the scene in the black SUV, according to the complaint.

When police arrived, the teacher identified the female suspect as Williams. The teacher was taken to the hospital where she was treated for her injuries.

Investigators are working to identify and locate the male who accompanied Williams, say police.

Requests for comment from the district attorney’s office or to the teacher were unsuccessful.