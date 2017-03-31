Killer of ‘Supermom’ Paige Birgfeld — Who Ran Escort Service — Had Allegedly Attacked His Ex-Wife

Lester Jones was convicted of kidnapping and killing Paige Birgfeld, a Colorado mother who went missing in 2007. But Jones’ former wife claims the slaying wasn’t his first act of violence.

Lisa Nance, Jones’ ex, tells Dateline in a new episode on the Birgfeld case that she thought she put her failed marriage with him behind her when she began dating a new man.

But she says Jones refused to let her go — allegedly attacking her and her new boyfriend in a car one morning.

“He got up beside me and hit my car, which knocked me over into a ditch,” Nance tells Dateline in an exclusive clip from the episode. “Then he pulled up and backed up really hard and rammed my car.”

Nance says her new boyfriend took off running, but Jones pulled out a gun.

“He shot at him twice,” she says, noting that one bullet “grazed his head.”

Nance tells Dateline that she thought she would be next, but she talked Jones into putting the gun down.

“He had it pointed right at me,” she recalls, noting that Jones lamented that she “didn’t want him anymore.”

Nance says Jones was later arrested but soon released on bail.

In December, he received a life sentence for Birgfeld’s abduction and murder. Authorities said the mother-of-three ran an escort service, using the pseudonym “Carrie,” before disappearing in June 2007.

Birgfeld’s car was found burning in a parking lot near her home the day after she disappeared. Her remains were not discovered until 2012.

Jones was identified as a suspect early on in the case according to police, who said he was a client and one of the last people to see Birgfeld alive. He was charged with her murder more than two years after her remains were discovered.

Birgfeld, known by friends as a “supermom,” juggled several jobs to provide for her kids.

“I knew she did exotic dancing and maybe she had some dancers she booked jobs for, but that didn’t matter to me,” one friend told PEOPLE in 2007. “Her actions as a mother spoke much louder than anything else.”

Jones’ conviction came months after a judge declared a mistrial in the case due to a hung jury. At the time, Birgfeld’s father, Frank Birgfeld, said no resolution in the case would bring his daughter back.

“I’m not sure what this closure business is that people swing around. I’m not convinced what it is,” he told CBS 4. “It’s not like I forget my daughter because I have closure.”

Dateline’s episode on Paige Birgfeld airs Friday at (9 p.m. ET) on NBC. Friday also marks Dateline‘s 25th anniversary.