Orlando City Soccer Club Unveils Rainbow Seats Honoring 49 Victims of Pulse Nightclub Shooting

The Orlando City Soccer Club has honored the 49 victims of last June’s mass shooting at gay nightclub Pulse with a moving tribute in the Major League Soccer team’s new stadium.

In a private ceremony Wednesday, city and team officials unveiled 49 special seats at the stadium laid out in the shape of a rainbow flag — a prominent symbol of the LGBTQ community. The team’s season begins in March.

The regular ticket holder seats — located in section 12 of the stadium — will be “a constant reminder of the senseless acts of June 12,” Orlando City president Phil Rawlins said in a video of the ceremony.

“They’ll certainly be seen by anybody within the stadium,” he added.

Always a part of our new home. #OrlandoUnited pic.twitter.com/S28OQd8nmG — Orlando City SC (@OrlandoCitySC) January 4, 2017

In addition to the 49 people killed at Pulse, there were also 53 people injured. The incident is the nation’s deadliest mass shooting in history.

Orlando City played a home game six days after the shooting, and paid tribute to the Pulse victims throughout.

On Wednesday, Rawlins said, “It was my belief, and I know it’s your belief as a club, that this sport can lift up a community and help to heal a community,” according to the Orlando Sentinel.

He added, “Today we’re here to do that.”

The new stadium will officially open on March 5, for it’s first regular season game against the New York City FC.

In addition to Orlando City’s tribute, the 128th annual Tournament of Roses Parade paid tribute to the victims with a massive float featured a bed of roses with 49 white stars. A large, white dove sat above a pair of rainbows near a large oak tree.

The City of Orlando is also hoping to buy Pulse nightclub. “In the future it will be some type of memorial. But … we’re going to engage the community in the process,” a spokeswoman told PEOPLE. “We feel that this is a site that’s important to our entire community so there should be a public process to determine what happens at that site.”