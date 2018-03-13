An Oregon woman was granted a restraining order against her ex-boyfriend four months before he killed her, PEOPLE confirms.

However, according to one local report, the ex was never served with that order.

In a statement to PEOPLE, the Clackamas County, Oregon, Sheriff’s Office confirmed that 35-year-old Bethany Noelle Schuch was fatally shot multiple times on Wednesday outside her West Linn home.

Authorities were called to her residence around 1:30 p.m. that day when a woman reported seeing David Cote, 34, arrive at the address in a black SUV, the sheriff’s office said.

The caller said she saw Cote carrying a rifle, according to the sheriff’s statement, and she heard gunshots coming from the house. Investigators believe Cote then shot himself in the head.

Responding officers found both bodies in the breezeway between Schuch’s house and the garage.

Before the apparent murder-suicide, Schuch had raised her concerns about Cote, according to local news station KPTV: Court records show she obtained a restraining order against him in mid-November, not long after they broke up, but he was never served with it because he “moved to an unknown location.”

“Every day she feared for her safety,” Schuch’s close friend Crystal Anoushiravani told KPTV.

“She found out he had a past that she had no idea about,” Anoushiravani said of Schuch.

According to KPTV, Cote was convicted in 2013 or stalking and menacing in connection with another woman.

Schuch wrote in her request for the order that Cote had threatened her and she said her home was “unsafe to stay at.” According to KPTV, she wrote that Cote’s friends would “destroy [her] life” and that they were getting “out of control” and “wanted to kill” her.

She said his friends threatened to “come to [her] first date with a new guy and blow his head off,” KPTV reports.

“There’s nothing that’s going to replace her, there’s no other person like her,” Anoushiravani told the station. “He was a very disturbed and a sick human.”

Efforts to reach Schuch’s family were unsuccessful on Tuesday. Clackamas sheriff’s officials did not comment on the report of Schuch’s protective order not being served to Cote.