Oregon Woman Accused of Cooking Pet Chihuahua to Death in Oven

An Oregon woman faces charges after she allegedly killed her pet Chihuahua by cooking it in an oven, PEOPLE confirms.

Noelle Georgia Moor, 28, has been charged with first-degree animal abuse, according to Clatsop County Jail records.

Clatsop County District Attorney Joshua Marquis tells PEOPLE that on March 19, police were called to Moor’s residence at least twice concerning a dispute at the home.

When officers arrived and found the dog in the oven, they “realized something was very wrong,” Marquis says.

Moor was initially detained at Columbia Memorial Hospital, where she told police she put the 7-year-old dog in the oven because she thought her ex-boyfriend was inside the animal, court records obtained by The Oregonian state.

Marquis tells PEOPLE his office is awaiting a mental health investigation before deciding whether to pursue the case as a criminal matter or a mental health one, but he says “at this point, it’s likely going to be handled as a criminal case.”

“A lot of people who do very bizarre things also have mental health issues,” he adds.

Moor is currently in the Clatsop County Jail and will appear for arraignment Tuesday, when she is expected to enter a plea, says Marquis.

PEOPLE phone calls and emails to Moor’s court-appointed attorney Macon Benoit were not immediately returned.

According to KATU, the dog’s body was taken to Clatsop County Animal Control for investigation.