Oregon Teacher Arrested After Allegedly Being Caught in Bed With 15-Year-Old Boy by Her Husband

A 29-year-old teacher is facing multiple sex crime charges in Oregon where authorities allege she had an intimate relationship with a 15-year-old male student, PEOPLE confirms.

A statement from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says Andrea Baber was detained last week at her home in Curtin.

Baber had been an English teacher at Logos Christian Academy in Springfield prior to her arrest.

The statement from police alleges Baber initiated a sexual relationship with the student in 2016. The relationship allegedly continued “on a regular basis,” according to the statement.

Baber is further accused of providing the teen with marijuana and alcohol.

Police were made aware of the alleged relationship on Dec. 12.

The alleged victim’s father called investigators after receiving an anonymous email suggesting his son and Baber had allegedly been intimate.

The email allegedly contained several photo attachments showing the teacher in bed with the teen.

Court documents obtained by PEOPLE allege that on Dec. 5, Baber and the student were caught in bed by Baber’s husband.

Baber has been charged with suspicion of rape, sodomy, contributing to the sexual delinquency of a minor, online sexual corruption of a minor, and unlawful delivery of marijuana to a person under 18 years of age.

Baber has not entered pleas to the charges against her and it was unclear Tuesday if she has hired an attorney who could comment on her behalf.