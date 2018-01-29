Oregon Model Found Decapitated and Dismembered in Trunk of BMW, Suspect Arrested

In Oregon, investigators have arrested a man for allegedly murdering, decapitating, and dismembering a young mother whose remains were recovered last week from the trunk of a BMW — stuffed inside two separate suitcases.

A press release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office confirms that the body found in Aloha on Jan. 25 belonged to Sara Zghoul, a 28-year-old print model and actress.

The release claims “the inter-agency Washington County Major Crimes Team received information regarding a possible homicide where the victim’s body had been left inside a vehicle.”

Authorities are not identifying the source of the information.

Detectives dispatched to Aloha searched the neighborhood, finding the alleged vehicle.

The statement, obtained by PEOPLE, says a search warrant was secured and executed on the car, and inside the vehicle, they found Zghoul’s headless, dismembered body.

“During their investigation, detectives identified the suspect and distributed that information to local law enforcement agencies,” the release states. “Shortly after 11:00 p.m. last night, Beaverton Police officers located the suspect near Southwest Murray Boulevard and Southwest Teal Boulevard and took him into custody.”

The suspect’s name is being withheld for the moment, the statement says.

The man had allegedly attempted suicide in the woods where he was found.

Speaking to the Oregonian, friend Sabina Rico said Zghoul — who was the mother of a little boy — had a vibrant spirit.

“She touched everyone’s life and you could never forget that contagious smile or laugh,” Rico told the paper. “What more could a woman be?”

Friend Gregory McKelvey described Zghoul as funny and sweet.

“She was known for being a great person and she touched so many people,” he said. “It felt like she knew everyone and losing her is a big loss for the community.”

Anyone who may have information on this case is asked to contact Washington County Sheriff’s Office detectives at (503) 846-2700.