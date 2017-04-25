Man in Love Triangle Allegedly Kills Lover After Ultimatum: ‘It Was Either Her or the Other’

Police say that Anna Alekseyevna Repkina, a young Russian woman who was found fatally shot in an Oregon woods, was involved in a love-triangle relationship with the man charged with murdering her.

A statement obtained by PEOPLE confirms the arrest of William Chase Hargrove, 27. He is charged with the shooting death of Repkina, also 27. The young woman had only moved from her home in Moscow to the United States seven weeks ago.

The statement from the Benton County Sheriff’s Office states Repkina flew to Los Angeles on March 1, eventually settling down in the Corvallis, Oregon, area. Her body was found on April 17 in a stretch of woods near Alsea, 110 miles southwest of Portland.

Senior Deputy District Attorney Amie Matusko told the Associated Press that investigators believe Repkina was romantically involved with Hargrove, who was in a long-term relationship with another woman.

She characterized the relationship as an “interesting love-triangle.”

Hargrove is being held without bail. It is unclear if the other woman will also face criminal charges.

Matusko told the AP the other woman had been in a long-term relationship with Hargrove, who was allegedly splitting his time with both women. Repkina did not live with Hargrove but allegedly moved to Oregon to be with him.

The Oregonian quotes Matusko as saying the other woman gave Hargrove “an ultimatum: It was either her or the other, and he made a decision. He took the victim out on a rather desolate logging road, and she was found shot in the back of the head, execution-style.”



Hargrove’s attorney could not be reached for comment.

The statement from police states “the investigation of the murder has been difficult,” but that it “will continue and additional evidence is being examined.”

Hargrove’s next court hearing is scheduled for June 26, court records state.