Former California Beauty Queen Admits She Sent Child Pornography of a 4-Year-Old Relative

A former California beauty queen will spend 300 days behind bars after admitting last Friday to sending sexually explicit images of an underage relative to a Marine in exchange for money and merchandise, PEOPLE confirms.

Meghan Alt, 27, a pageant winner from Irvine, California, who took the title of Mrs. Orange County in 2014, pleaded guilty to possessing child pornography and lewd acts with a minor, prosecutors said in a statement. (They dismissed two more charges of lewd acts with a minor.)

Alt was sentenced to three years’ probation and 300 days in county jail. In addition, she was ordered to perform 15 days of community service and will be required to undergo treatment for child abusers.

She has been ordered to report to the Orange County Jail on this Friday to complete her sentence.

Prosecutors have said Alt took sexually explicit photos of a 4-year-old female relative. She later transmitted those images with her cellphone, receiving money and gifts in return, according to authorities.

The pornographic photos were taken between Jan. 1, 2015, and Oct. 7, 2015, authorities said.

Alt — whose defense attorney could not immediately be reached for comment after her plea — was arrested in October 2015 following an investigation initiated by the Naval Criminal Investigative Service. Agents from several federal agencies assisted with the investigation.

While being interrogated, authorities said she confessed to “several allegations of production and electronic distribution of child pornography.”

Detectives further alleged that Alt paid for online advertisements “which many times resulted in an exchange of sex for money, often occurring with her children present.”

Alt was never formally charged with prostitution.