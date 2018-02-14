Okla. Woman Sentenced to 25 Years for Molesting Toddler and Sending Video to Online Boyfriend

A Tulsa woman has been sentenced to 25 years in federal prison for sexually molesting a toddler and sending videos of the sex acts to her online boyfriend, PEOPLE confirms.

Jerrica Ann Renee Teehee Lackey, 30, pleaded guilty to sexually abusing a child under the age of 12, according to court records.

Lackey was arrested in May after she called 911 and admitted to molesting the 16-month-old girl, according to a criminal complaint obtained by PEOPLE.

The call came after the girl’s father found sexual videos and pictures of his daughter on Lackey’s phone. Police alleged the images were sent to a man she says she was dating in Florida over the chat app Kik.

When the father told Lackey he was going to call police, Lackey, whose username on the app was “DaddysPrincess7787”, called 911 and turned herself in, according to the complaint.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

Lackey told police she met her boyfriend online, who went by “hotmaddness” on Kik but whose real name has not been released, and they dated for two months.

The 30-year-old claims he asked her to send him a video of her changing the toddler’s diaper.

Eventually, Lackey began abusing the girl – which she said was at her boyfriend’s request. If she forgot to send videos, he “punished” her, she told police, according to the complaint.

Lackey told police she sent images to her boyfriend on the day she was arrested, the complaint states.

• For more compelling True Crime coverage, follow our Crime magazine on Flipboard

As part of the plea deal, federal prosecutors dismissed one count of distribution of child pornography and one count of possession of child porn. She still faces six counts in Tulsa County of sexual abuse of a child under the age of 12, county jail records state.

The federal sentence will be served concurrently with any sentence Lackey receives for local charges. Attorney information was unavailable Tuesday. It is unclear whether Lackey has entered a plea for the local charges.

It is not clear who her alleged boyfriend was or whether he has been charged with any crime.