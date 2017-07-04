’10 Day Gig Overseas’: Oklahoma Woman Allegedly Tried to Hire Someone on Craigslist to Poison Ex in Israel

An Oklahoma woman is accused of soliciting someone on Craigslist to travel to Israel to poison her ex-husband with ricin, according to a Department of Justice release.

Danielle Dana Layman, 37, of Ponca City — who is charged with using a facility of interstate commerce to solicit murder — allegedly posted an ad for a “10 day gig overseas,” the release states.

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by ABC and multiple other outlets, the ad read, “For production overseas, looking for talent, 30-45 years old. Doesn’t have to be a professional actor. Required: Creative, outgoing and friendly, positive personality, boldness and bravery (some stunts may seem risky, although they are completely safe).”

A person responding to the ad met Layman at a coffee shop in May, where she allegedly detailed the murder-for-hire plot in a PowerPoint presentation called “Operation Insecticide,” according to the affidavit.

In exchange, the killer would receive $4,000, plus expenses, the release states.

The plot allegedly called for the killer to find Layman’s ex-husband, a taxi driver, and to arrange for rides every day of the week, the affidavit states, according to KFOR.

The instructions allegedly said, “Prepare 2 cups of coffee. Add powder to one of them. As your mark arrives at your hostel to pick you up in the morning, offer him a cup of coffee. Repeat every morning and monitor the driver’s health. Report if he starts showing signs of illness, if he is vomiting, and if he fails to come pick you up at the hostel,” according to the affidavit.

The instructions allegedly said, “The powder you are carrying is not a drug. If questioned about it at the airport explain it is a religious relic that is supposed to ward off evil spirits.”

(Ricin is an extremely hazardous substance derived from castor beans.)

Citing Israeli news reports, the affidavit alleges Layman had been in a custody battle with her ex-husband, ABC reports.

According to the affidavit, the person responding to the ad contacted the FBI after the alleged May meeting.

On June 30, the FBI executed a search warrant, allegedly turning up castor beans in Layman’s kitchen, along with a mortar and pestle and instructions on how to make ricin. Layman was arrested that day, according to the release.

She appeared before a U.S. Magistrate on Monday and will remain in custody pending further proceedings, the release states.

It was not immediately clear if she has retained an attorney.

If convicted, Layman could be sentenced to ten years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine of $250,000, the release states.