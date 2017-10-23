13-Year-Old Oklahoma Boy Allegedly Fatally Shot 10-Year-Old With Crossbow

A 13-year-old boy is being held in Oklahoma’s Lincoln County Jail after he allegedly fatally shot a 10-year-old boy with a crossbow.

Lincoln County Sheriff Charlie Dougherty told reporters at a press conference that his office is handling the death of Austin Almanza as a homicide.

The 10-year-old was shot on Saturday outside his home in Wellston.

The fatal incident also injured Austin’s 8-year-old brother, Ayden, who is expected to make a full recovery.

Police are withholding the name of the suspect, but confirm they believe Saturday’s shooting was no accident.

“Austin is dead because of an action that took place, so until something steers us in another direction, we’re going to work it as a homicide,” Dougherty told reporters.

Austin was pronounced dead at the scene. Ayden was shot in the arm, but is recovering.

According to investigators, the crossbow arrow was fired at Austin, and traveled through his body before next striking his younger brother, who was standing behind him.

The suspect is currently being held in a juvenile detention center, but charges have not been filed. Officials tell PEOPLE the teen has no legal representation yet.

The sheriff’s office has provided its findings to the Lincoln County District Attorney’s Office, which will review the evidence and decide whether to present a case to a grand jury for indictment.