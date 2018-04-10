Okla. Teacher Allegedly Raped 8th Grade Boy, Set up Encounters on Facebook Messenger

An Oklahoma teacher allegedly confessed to having a sexual relationship with an eighth-grade student — and to setting up their encounters on Facebook Messenger.

On Saturday, Keri Hoffman, 35, and her husband drove to the Clinton Police Department, where she allegedly confessed to raping one of her students, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation announced in a press release Monday.

Hoffman, 35, allegedly told authorities she had been having sex with the 15-year-old since March 30. Hoffman said she used Facebook Messenger to communicate with the teenager and to set up where they would have their encounters, including in her car and inside her father’s detached garage.

Agents with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation interviewed Hoffman, who has been charged with facilitating sexual conduct or communication with a minor by use of technology and two counts of second degree rape.

Hoffman allegedly confessed that last week, she drove a group of students, including the victim, to the state Capitol in Oklahoma City for a teacher’s protest.

“Hoffman picked him up first and dropped him off last, having sex with him each time,” the news release alleges.

Hoffman was booked into Custer County Jail and her bond was set at $30,000. It was not immediately clear whether she is still in jail, or whether she has retained an attorney or has entered a plea.