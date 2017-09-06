Suspected Serial Rapist Charged with Sexually Assaulting and Imprisoning 3 Women in His Oklahoma Home

A suspected serial rapist was charged Tuesday with sexually assaulting three women he allegedly kept as prisoners at various times in his home in Tulsa, Oklahoma, PEOPLE confirms.

Authorities suspect all three women were repeatedly raped and held against their will by 60-year-old Victor Willard Hursh, according to a police affidavit obtained by PEOPLE.

Hursh is charged with two counts of first-degree rape, four counts of second-degree rape, two counts of forcible sodomy, three counts of kidnapping and one count of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He remains in a Tulsa jail in lieu of a $1 million bond.

He is scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday morning. It is unclear if he has retained an attorney and he has not yet entered a plea to his charges.

Hursh was originally charged last week in connection with the rape of a 22-year-old woman who police believe was imprisoned for two-and-a-half months, starting in June, the affidavit states.

On Tuesday, Hursh was charged with attacking two additional women — one in 2015 and the other in December 2016. Those women initially reported assaults in June 2015 and in January, respectively, according to the police affidavit.

In the most recent of the three cases, according to the affidavit, the woman told police she met Hursh at a grocery store in Tulsa at the end of June and he told her she could stay with him at his home. Once there, Hursh allegedly became angry when she refused to smoke meth and began punching her in the face. He also would not let her leave, she alleges.

His front door was locked from the inside with a padlock, she said, the affidavit states.

Over a period of two months, then, the victim claimed she was confined to Hursh’s bedroom and abused — including being repeatedly sexually assaulted, burned with cigarettes on her arms, threatened with a handgun and injected with meth every two to three days, police stated in the affidavit.

“The defendant would also light firecrackers and throw them at or near her,” the affidavit alleges. “The defendant showed the victim a jar on top of a cabinet in his bedroom that contained a liquid substance that he stated was poison that he would inject her with.”

Hursh allegedly told the woman he went by the nickname “The Reaper” and that if she tried to escape “she would end up like some of the other girls that had attempted escape in the past,” the affidavit states, noting that Hursh allegedly showed the woman “bottles of bleach and ammonia that he stated he used to dispose of some of these women.”

The woman said she was finally able to escape when Hursh took her with him to a gas station on Aug. 27 and left her in the car, police said in the affidavit. She told authorities she crawled over the driver’s seat, exited his van and hid in the store bathroom until he drove off.

She then asked a security guard to call police and Hursh was later taken into custody.

It was not immediately clear how he was connected to his previous alleged victims, though the three separate accounts, over three years, show similar patterns of imprisonment, threats and abuse.

The police affidavit states that the woman who was assaulted in 2015 told authorities that Hursh allegedly held her against her will in his home and sexually assaulted her for two days in June of that year.

According to the affidavit’s allegations, he allowed her to leave with a threat: “If you call the cops, I’ll come back and shoot everyone in your house.”

The second woman said, according to the affidavit, that Hurst allegedly raped her repeatedly over a five-day period in late December and through New Year’s Day. The woman told police that at one point Hursh allegedly tied her to his bed with black leather straps that were lined with red fuzzy fur.

“Mr. Hursh then told her, ‘If you talk, I will gut you,’ ” the affidavit claims, further stating that he allegedly told her, “‘You will go down the drain and nobody will ever see you again.’ ”

Hursh allegedly had a “large hunting knife that was both camo and black in color with a hook on the end of the blade for skinning,” according to the affidavit.