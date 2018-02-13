Okla. Mom Who Murdered Daughter by Shoving Crucifix Down Throat in Attempted Exorcism Gets Life

An Oklahoma woman has been sentenced to life in prison without parole for killing her daughter by forcing a crucifix and a medallion down her daughter’s throat because she thought she was possessed by Satan, PEOPLE confirms.

Juanita Gomez, 51, was sentenced on Monday for her first-degree murder conviction in the death of her 33-year-old daughter Geneva Gomez in 2016, court records show.

The judge handed down the Oklahoma County jury’s recommended sentence of life in prison without parole, according to The Washington Post.

Gomez answered the judge’s questions quietly but declined to make any statements about the case, according to the Tulsa World. Her attorney says Gomez plans to appeal, the outlet reports.

Police discovered Geneva’s brutally beaten body during a welfare check in Oklahoma City, a police spokesperson told PEOPLE at the time.

She was found covered in blood, with her arms spread out and a large crucifix lying across her chest, investigators said.

Her face was bruised and swollen, the spokesperson said.

Juanita told investigators she had punched her daughter repeatedly before shoving the crucifix and a religious medallion down her throat.

She told police she attacked her daughter because she believed she was possessed, and that she believed the crucifix and medallion would help “rid Satan” from her body.

After watching her die, she said she tried cleaning her daughter’s body and positioned her in the shape of a cross.

Calls for comment from the district attorney and from Gomez’s attorney were not immediately returned.