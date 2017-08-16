Oklahoma Mom’s Distracted Driving Cited in Crash That Killed 3 Kids

An Oklahoma mother and three children she was driving died last month when her SUV rear-ended a tractor-trailer, and her inattention at the wheel was cited as a contributing factor, according to a newly-released collision report obtained by multiple outlets.

According to the report, obtained by the Tulsa World, 40-year-old Erin Van Horn’s inattention was cited as an “unsafe/unlawful contributing factor” in the July 17 crash. The report did not detail the specific cause of the crash.

Van Horn was returning from a summer outing at Turner Falls Park with six children in the car when the crash occurred, according to the outlet.

“It was a significant crash. It was a high impact crash, high-speed,” said Trooper Dwight Durant, according to KFOR Channel 4. “It looks like the semi was in the right hand lane at a stop. And, SUV comes up behind it and runs into the back of it.”

Van Horn died in the crash, along with her 10-year-old Zac Van Horn, and 13-year-old Elizabeth “Lizzy” Edwards and 11-year-old Beck Kitterman, who were not her children.

Lauren Van Horn and Isabella “Izzy” Kitterman, both 13, were critically injured and hospitalized in Oklahoma City. Samantha Van Horn, 7, was treated and released the day of the accident.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported that the two boys who died were not wearing seat belts. It was unclear whether the other five passengers were wearing their seat belts.

The children knew each other from their soccer team in Tulsa, the outlet reported.

The report said there was “no improper action” by the truck driver, 45-year-old Arash Zarezadeh of Las Vegas. He was not harmed in the accident.

GoFundMe pages were created for the Van Horn and Kitterman/Edwards families. The Van Horn page has raised $137,000 in donations while the Kitterman/Edwards page has raised over $87,000.