Okla. Mom Allegedly Murders Her Husband — and Then Their 8-Year-Old Son IDs Her as the Suspect

An Oklahoma woman allegedly fatally stabbed her husband on Saturday night — and was later identified to police as the murder suspect by the couple’s 8-year-old son, PEOPLE confirms.

Lt. Brad Rule of the Del City, Oklahoma, police tells PEOPLE that officers responded Sunday to a call at the home of Amber McMurtrey and Neil Vaughn to find Vaughn in the driveway with a stab wound to the chest.

Vaughn later died from his injuries at the hospital, Rule says.

When questioned by officers, the 34-year-old McMurtrey — who according to Rule, smelled of alcohol and had bloodshot eyes — was allegedly uncooperative and said only that Vaughn had been stabbed outside the house, Rule says.

But police obtained a search warrant and found a trail of blood going from inside the house to the driveway, Rule says. He alleges authorities also found drug paraphernalia and a marijuana cigarette inside the home.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

A witness at the scene told police that on multiple past occasions, McMurtrey allegedly assaulted Vaughn when she was intoxicated, Rule says.

When police interviewed the couple’s 8-year-old son, the boy initially told them that a masked intruder stabbed his father and then left, Rule says. But after the boy’s grandmother instructed him to tell the truth, the boy said his mom allegedly stabbed his dad and hid the knife above the toilet.

Police went to look and found the knife where the boy said it would be, Rule says.

McMurtrey is being held in the Oklahoma County Jail on charges of first-degree murder, child neglect, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to online jail records.

• For more compelling true crime coverage, follow our Crime magazine on Flipboard.

It was not immediately clear if McMurtrey has entered a plea or retained an attorney who could comment on her behalf.

Rule says police were shaken at the thought of a young boy witnessing one parent killing another.

“It was heartbreaking for us on the scene that night,” he says. “It’s a horrible thing for anybody to see, especially a young child.”