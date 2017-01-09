Man Accused of Beating Girlfriend to Death After Her Dad Discovers Her Burned Body

An Oklahoma man is accused of recently beating his girlfriend to death before setting her remains on fire in the property behind their home, PEOPLE confirms.

The Blaine County District Attorney has charged Alan Dale Brower with first-degree murder, second-degree burglary and possession of a controlled dangerous substance, a DA spokeswoman tells PEOPLE.

Authorities claim the 36-year-old murdered Karlie Pierce, with whom he had three children, last week.

Pierce’s body was found partially burned in a field behind her and Brower’s Greenfield home on Wednesday, a Blaine County Sheriff’s Office spokesman tells PEOPLE . Two days later, a medical examiner’s report concluded that Pierce, 30, died from blunt force trauma and a fractured neck.

It is unclear when Pierce was killed, though officials believe she was beaten to death and then set on fire.

Speaking to local media, Pierce’s mother, Mysti, said she and her family were suspicious of Brower after witnessing five years of alleged abuse.

“I saw her black eye and her bruised arm and her stab on her leg,” Mysti told News9.

After not hearing from their daughter for two days, Pierce’s parents went to the home the couple shared. Upon arrival, Mysti told News9, they noticed the smell of Clorox and blood stains on the floor.

Worried, Pierce’s father began canvassing the property and eventually found his daughter’s body. Mysti claimed her daughter’s body was still burning — however, OSBI officials tell PEOPLE the body was no longer on fire.

A GoFundMe page has been created to help support Pierce’s four children. Her family could not immediately be reached.

Brower remains behind bars in Blaine County jail. It was not immediately clear if he has retained an attorney. He has not entered a plea to his charges.