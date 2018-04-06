Man Sentenced to Die for Fatally Beating Toddler — Who He Once Claimed Was Injured in Pillow Fight

An Oklahoma man has been sentenced to death for the 2015 fatal beating of his ex-girlfriend’s 2-year-old son, who reportedly suffered a fractured skull in the attack and was found covered in dozens of bruises, PEOPLE confirms.

Prosecutors say 25-year-old Dustin Melvin Davison was sentenced to die after being convicted of first-degree murder in February in the death of Kreedin Paul Brooks.

A judge officially handed down Davison’s sentence on Thursday, at a jury’s recommendation, local TV station KFOR reports.

The jury told the court they chose the death penalty because Kreedin’s murder was especially heinous, atrocious or cruel, according to the Oklahoman.

The toddler’s dire condition was first reported on May 18, 2015, when Davison called 911 to say that that Kreedin was unconscious.

“I’m babysitting him. He hit his head on the coffee table,” Davison told a dispatcher in the call, which was played at his trial, according to KFOR. According to the Oklahoman, Davison was watching the boy while his mother was working, though they were no longer dating.

When pressed by the dispatcher for more details as to what happened, Davison said he had been in the shower and had no idea.

“I’m freaking out,” he said, “I’m freaking out right now.”

Dustin Davison Oklahoma County Jail

Authorities discovered dozens of bruises were all over Kreedin’s body, the Oklahoman reports, and the boy had suffered a fractured skull and brain bleeding.

Under police questioning, Davison changed his story multiple times, according to the paper — at one point claiming the child was hurt during a pillow fight.

In another statement, he claimed Kreedin would climb on top of counters when left alone. In his 13th version of events, Davison testified that a friend beat the boy, according to the Oklahoman.

His defense reportedly argued he was incompetent to stand trial, having made statements “that are delusional in nature,” but the judge disagreed.

Kreedin’s mother was unable to attend the sentencing, according to KFOR.

Under state law, Davison’s death penalty will be automatically appealed. His attorney could not be reached by PEOPLE for comment on Friday.