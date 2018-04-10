Oklahoma Man Allegedly Kills Son, 13, by Shooting at Truck He Thought Was Stolen

An Oklahoma father allegedly fatally shot his teenage son by accident on Saturday because he thought someone had stolen his family’s truck, according to multiple reports.

On Saturday, Delaware County deputies responded to reports of a shooting about 1:45 a.m. Upon arrival at the scene, deputies discovered a 13-year-old boy fatally shot inside a pickup truck, NewsOn6 reports.

Tony Rutherford, 47, was arrested for first-degree murder for his son’s death following an investigation by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, according to 4029 News.

Neighbors told investigators that Rutherford came to check on a vacant home owned by another of his sons after neighbors saw multiple cars outside the home, which raised Rutherford’s suspicions, according to the Tulsa World.

When Rutherford arrived at the home, he saw someone driving his son’s pickup truck. Believing it had been stolen, he chased it and allegedly fired at the vehicle, hitting the driver. He allegedly did not know his 13-year-old son was driving the pickup, the World reports.

Tony Rutherford

Bail has not been set for Rutherford. His attorney, Winston Connor II, released a statement to local media.

“Tony and his family are very sorry by the loss of their child and time will reveal the circumstances surrounding this unfortunate incident which does not constitute a crime,” Connor told the World.

PEOPLE could not reach Connor for comment Monday.

The Delaware County District Attorney told the World the investigation is still ongoing.