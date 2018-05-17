Oklahoma Man, 66, Allegedly Threatened to Kill Himself if Underage Girl Refused to Have Sex with Him

An Oklahoma man is charged with four felony counts of child sexual abuse after two of his alleged victims — who are now adults — came forward, saying they wanted to prevent other girls from being abused.

PEOPLE confirms the charges against Michael Wayne Sherwood, 66, of Longdale, who was arrested on May 3.

It was unclear Thursday if Sherwood had entered pleas to the charges, and information on if he has a lawyer was not immediately available.

If convicted, Sherwood could be sentenced to life in prison. He is being held on $100,000 bond.

According to the Enid News and Eagle, two alleged victims came forward in late April, alleging Sherwood raped and sexually assaulted them for years.

The alleged victims are now adults, reports the paper, citing arrest affidavits. One told investigators the alleged abuse began when she was 11 and only ended last fall. The other also told police Sherwood started assaulting her when she was 11.

One woman told police Sherwood allegedly “would threaten to kill himself if she refused to have sex with him and later threatened to hurt her if she refused his advances,” the Enid News and Eagle reports.

The women told police they were coming forward to stop Sherwood from victimizing other girls, according to the paper’s coverage.

Sherwood, the affidavit alleges, told investigators he didn’t have sex with the alleged victims, but “that he only performed oral sex on the victims and [then] laughed,” reports the News and Eagle.

He also allegedly told police he knew what he did was wrong, but he never expected he would get caught. At this, he allegedly laughed again, the paper reports.

Sherwood allegedly gave police permission to search his home. Among the items recovered, according to the News and Eagle, were girls underwear, sex toys, letters between Sherwood and the two alleged victims, and a small blue bottle with what Sherwood claimed contained a girl’s feces.

Sherwood is due to return to court on May 16.

A judge has barred him from having any contact with his accusers.