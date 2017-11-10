Oklahoma Daughter Sentenced After Admitting to Marrying Her Mom

An Oklahoma woman who last year married her biological mother who’d lost custody of her was sentenced Tuesday to 10 years probation after pleading guilty to incest, PEOPLE confirms.

Misty Velvet Dawn Spann, 26, was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday for a bench trial but ended up pleading guilty and admitting to marrying her mother, 44-year-old Patricia Ann Spann, the Tulsa World reports.

Two years of Misty’s deferred sentence of 10 years must be under the supervision of the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, the outlet reports. She must also undergo counseling.

Patricia Spann, who is also charged with incest, is to appear in court in January. She was also once married to her son, who had the marriage annulled after claiming incest.

Patricia has pleaded not guilty and PEOPLE was unable to reach her attorney.

Patricia and Misty were both arrested on Sept. 12, 2016, after authorities discovered that the two were legally married.

Patricia told investigators she had lost custody of her three children when they were younger but reconnected with them in 2014. When she and Misty were reunited, Patricia allegedly said they “hit it off.”

Patricia told authorities that she allegedly “looked into” wedding her daughter and determined, erroneously, that marrying Misty would not violate the law because her name was not on an amended birth certificate created when she lost custody of her children.

Patricia is identified as Patricia Ann Clayton on their marriage license application, filed in March 2016 in Comanche County.

Incest in Oklahoma is a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

The marriage between Misty and her mother was annulled Oct. 12, six weeks after Misty filed for an annulment “by reason of illegality and fraud,” the Tulsa World reports.

Misty said at the time that her mother told her she had received legal advice indicating that their marriage was legal.

Mom is Alleged ‘Predator’ Who ‘Forced’ Her Children to Marry Her: Son

One of Patricia’s sons, Cody Spann, told PEOPLE previously that his mother is an alleged “predator” who “forced” his brother and sister to marry her – and threatened to kill them if they did not comply.

“I think she’s just a sick, twisted individual that has something messed up in her head,” Cody, 25, told PEOPLE last September. “Why would you want to be with one of your own kids? Patricia’s a very disgusting and horrible person.”

Cody said Patricia reentered the children’s lives in 2007 or 2008, claiming to be a friend rather than their biological mother. Cody said he, Patricia and his siblings spent some time in Texas where Patricia and Jody became close. The two eventually married, but when the family returned to Oklahoma, everyone learned the truth: that they were related.

“My grandmother looked at my brother and told him that was his mom,” Cody recalled. “My brother … said that he wanted to get away from her – that was not what he wanted. And she threatened to kill him. She threatened to poison him.”

He said Jody was allegedly “manipulated, forced and threatened” after he learned the truth. He said that after that marriage was annulled, Patricia set her sights on Misty, allegedly threatening her with poisoning and kidnapping if Misty refused.

“My sister was manipulated and scared into this. Was she an adult? Yes, she was. But my sister was scared,” Cody said.

•With reporting by CHAR ADAMS