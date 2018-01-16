Oklahoma Girl, 3, Mauled to Death by Pit Bull Mix Her Family Adopted Weeks Earlier

Police in Oklahoma are investigating the death of a 3-year-old girl, who was killed over the weekend by a dog her family had adopted only weeks earlier.

According to The Oklahoman, the little girl was attacked Sunday by the dog, which was part bulldog and part pit bull.

The dog dragged little Rylee Marie Dodge around the house after the attack, reports KFOR.

Officers were called to Rylee’s grandmother’s home, and began performing CPR on her soon after arriving.

The dog, according to KFDX, was pinned to the ground by the grandmother, who threw her entire weight on the animal.

Police shot the animal dead at the scene, the reports say.

Rylee ultimately died from her injuries after being transported to a nearby hospital.

Officials said the dog had only been in the home for about two weeks, according to The Oklahoman.

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to help fund the little girl’s funeral.

PEOPLE was unable to reach Rylee’s father for comment, but he did speak to KSWO.

Dodge said the efforts of responding EMS workers was all for naught.

“There’s nothing they could do — absolutely nothing,” Dodge told the news station.

The grieving dad said he will always remember his daughter’s exuberant spirit.

“I miss her so much,” he said, telling KSWO his daughter had a beautiful smile.

Dodge also said that before the attack, the dog showed no signs of aggression.

“It loved [my son], gave him a hug and licked him on the face, everything,” he said. “I brought him here and my son would come outside all day long to play with him and didn’t do nothing to him.”

No charges have been filed in connection with Rylee’s death.