Oklahoma Father Allegedly Fatally Shot 22-Year-Old Daughter and Told Police She Killed Herself

A 43-year-old man faces a single murder charge in Norman, Oklahoma, where police allege he fatally shot his 22-year-old daughter and then told them she’d killed herself, PEOPLE confirms.

Police were called to the home of Ronald McMullen on the morning of June 29, and found Kailee Jo McMullen deceased from a single gunshot wound to the face, according to a search warrant affidavit obtained by PEOPLE.

When he called 911, McMullen told the dispatcher his daughter had committed suicide, and repeated that claim to the responding officers.

But the search warrant filed in Cleveland County Court alleges McMullen’s behavior at the scene immediately made detectives suspicious.

The affidavit alleges that at the scene, officers attempted to take photos of McMullen, who allegedly “kept trying to wipe off the blood all over him with a towel.” On more than a few occasions, police allegedly had to physically restrain McMullen from cleaning away blood from his hands.

Court documents further allege that McMullen, who had blood on his hands and torso, threw himself to the ground and “began covering himself in dirt.”

He also allegedly dug his blood-covered shoes into the dirt, leaving a small hole behind.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

The search warrant affidavit alleges that Ronald called Kailee’s mother before calling 911. When she arrived, she started performing CPR on her daughter, but Kailee was already dead.

Police allege Kailee’s body had been moved, as had the bloody gun used to kill her.

A police spokeswoman would not discuss a passible motive for the murder, but the affidavit alleges that in 2009, Ronald allegedly touched Kailee, then 14, inappropriately. Charges were never filed against McMullen.

The affidavit says Kailee’s friends alleged to investigators that McMullen slapped his daughter on the cheek during an argument in April.

During that fight, Kailee’s mother allegedly pulled a gun on Ronald McMullen.

Friends also told police Kailee had said she was molested by her father within the past four months, the affidavit alleges. But again, no charges were ever filed.

McMullen was detained on July 5 and is being held without bail.

It was unclear Friday if McMullen had retained legal counsel who could comment on his behalf.

Kailee’s mother could not be reached Friday.

A GoFundMe campaign has been established to help cover funeral costs for Kailee, who volunteered as an EMT.