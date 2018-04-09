Okla. Doctor Arrested at Airport After Alleged Sex With 15-Year-Old Fla. Girl He Met Online

A 27-year-old Oklahoma doctor accused of having sex with a 15-year-old Florida girl he met online was arrested at a Texas airport on Wednesday, PEOPLE confirms.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office announced in a news release that Angelo Francisco Trigoso-Jara was arrested at the Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport.

Authorities allege Trigoso-Jara, 27, travelled to Venice, Florida, to have sex with the girl after meeting her on a website for strangers to meet anonymously.

The teen’s mother had reported multiple alleged incidents to authorities on February 26, the release states. It was unclear if there were additional alleged incidents between that date and Trigoso-Jara’s arrest.

Authorities allege that during their first conversation, the girl told Trigoso-Jara she was 15-years-old, and Trigoso-Jara replied he was 23 and offered to pick the girl up from her home.

Trigoso-Jara then allegedly took the girl to a local hotel, where the two allegedly engaged in sexual activity, the news release states.

Authorities say Trigoso-Jara is a doctor listed in the Oklahoma Academy of Family Physicians.

Angelo Francisco Trigoso-Jara Arlington Police Department

After the incident, Trigoso-Jara allegedly sent the girl multiple messages via social media — including photos of a sexual nature.

Trigoso-Jara remains behind bars in Arlington County Jail without bond. He will be extradited back to Sarasota County, where he faces five counts of lewd or lascivious battery on a victim under 16, two counts of lewd or lascivious exhibition using a computer, solicitation of a child via computer to commit an unlawful sexual act, and traveling to meet a minor to commit an unlawful sexual act.

The investigation is still ongoing and additional charges are pending, the release states.

It is unclear whether Trigoso-Jara has an attorney. He has not yet entered a plea.